    Motorcyclist crushed to death by truck in Barishal

    The victim, 24-year-old Prashanta Bepari, was run over by the truck when he tried to overtake it on the Barishal-Dhaka highway

    Published : 16 Oct 2022, 06:47 AM
    Updated : 16 Oct 2022, 06:47 AM

    A motorcyclist has been killed after being run over by a truck in Barishal’s Gournadi.

    The accident took place on the Barishal-Dhaka highway in the Mahilara Moth area at 10 pm on Saturday, according to Gournadi Highway Police Station's Sub-Inspector Tamal.

    The victim was identified as 24-year-old Prashanta Bepari, a resident of Baghar village who ran a small medicine shop.

    The truck was heading to Gournadi from Mahilara Moth when Prashanta tried to overtake it, SI Tamal said. “But he lost control of his motorcycle and fell under the wheels of the truck."

    The driver left his truck behind and fled after the incident, according to the police.

