    Three bodies recovered after collision between cargo ships off Chattogram port

    Six sailors went missing after two lighterage vessels collided near the port in Patenga

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 14 Oct 2022, 11:15 AM
    Updated : 14 Oct 2022, 11:15 AM

    The bodies of three missing sailors have been found two days after a collision between cargo vessels near the Chattogram port.

    The authorities retrieved the bodies from the port's anchorage on Friday, according to the Coast Guard. Three sailors still remain missing.

    On Wednesday, two lighterage vessels collided with each other off the Patenga coast, according to Lt Al Amin of the Coast Guard's East Zone.

    One of the ships named MV Sultan capsized after the collision. Three of the ship's nine crewmen jumped overboard and were rescued alive, Al Amin said.

    The Coast Guard and Navy personnel have been conducting a search and rescue operation in the wake of the incident.

    The owner of the sunken ship has filed a general diary over the incident with Patenga Police Station.

    Al Amin said relatives of the missing sailors have been contacted to identify the bodies.

