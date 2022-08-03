Bangladesh was on slain al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri’s radar

Ayman al-Zawahiri, who succeeded Osama bin Laden as al-Qaeda leader after years as its main organiser and strategist, had called for an ‘intifada’, or uprising, in Bangladesh in 2014.

Islamist militants carried out a series of deadly attacks on secular writers, bloggers and online activists in Bangladesh at that time. Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent claimed credit for some of those attacks, although the government has always maintained the assailants were home-grown terrorists.

The United States said on Monday it killed Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan’s Kabul. In the years following bin Laden's death in 2011, US air strikes killed a succession of Zawahiri's deputies, weakening the veteran Egyptian militant's ability to coordinate globally.

Al-Qaeda's days as the centrally directed, hierarchical network of plotters that carried out the Sept 11, 2001 attack on the US, were long gone when Zawahiri took over. Instead, militancy returned to its roots in local-level conflicts, driven by a mix of local grievances and incitement by transnational jihadi networks using social media.