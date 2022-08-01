Two more arrested for the murder of AL leader Tipu, bystander Prity

Police detectives have arrested two more suspects in connection with the murders of Dhaka Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afnan Jamal Prity.

The arrestees were identified as Sohel Shahriar and Maruf Reza Sagor.

The four were arrested on Sunday night during raids in different parts of the capital, said Md Shahidur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch.