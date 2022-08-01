Two more arrested for the murder of AL leader Tipu, bystander Prity

    বাংলা

    Published : 1 August 2022, 05:42 AM
    Updated : 1 August 2022, 05:42 AM

    Police detectives have arrested two more suspects in connection with the murders of Dhaka Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afnan Jamal Prity.

    The arrestees were identified as Sohel Shahriar and Maruf Reza Sagor.

    The four were arrested on Sunday night during raids in different parts of the capital, said Md Shahidur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch.

    A police official, on condition of anonymity, said Sohel and Sagor were attempting to leave the country to avoid arrest.

    Four other suspects - Sohel, Titu, Robin, and Khairul – were arrested by DMP detectives on Saturday night.

    Tipu, 55, was shot dead in the capital’s Shahjahanpur on Mar 24. Samia Afnan Jamal Prity, a 22-year-old bystander, also died in the attack when she was hit by a stray bullet.

    Following his death, Tipu’s wife, Ward Councillor Farhana Islam Dolly, filed a case without naming suspects.

    Police have previously arrested several others in connection with the double murder.

    Awami League leader Omar Faruk and three others were arrested in connection with the murder on Apr 2.

    Detective police also arrested two other suspects named Masum Mohammad Akash and Arfan Ullah Damal.

    Sumon Sikdar Musa, one of the masterminds of the murder, was arrested in Oman on May 12 and brought back to Bangladesh on Jun 9.

