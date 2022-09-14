Rain continues to soak Bangladesh, likely to abate Thursday

Though the low-pressure system weakened, most of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, continued to experience medium to heavy showers and seasonal winds on Wednesday.

The rain will continue into the afternoon, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Light rain has been falling in the capital since the morning. The rain grew heavier as the day wore on. After an hour or so, parts of the city were waterlogged, causing difficulties for residents.

“Showers will continue throughout Wednesday in bursts,” said meteorologist Abdur Rahman Khan. “Some areas will experience heavy rain. The showers will abate slowly from Thursday.”