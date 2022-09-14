Rain continues to soak Bangladesh, likely to abate Thursday

Though the low-pressure system weakened, most of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, continued to experience medium to heavy showers and seasonal winds on Wednesday.
The rain will continue into the afternoon, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
Light rain has been falling in the capital since the morning. The rain grew heavier as the day wore on. After an hour or so, parts of the city were waterlogged, causing difficulties for residents.
“Showers will continue throughout Wednesday in bursts,” said meteorologist Abdur Rahman Khan. “Some areas will experience heavy rain. The showers will abate slowly from Thursday.”
The low-pressure system led to rain throughout the country, he said. It has weakened, but seasonal winds have sustained the rain.
According to the 24-hour forecast, parts of the Chattogram, Barishal, Khulna, Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions will experience heavy to very heavy rain.
Due to the full moon and steep atmospheric pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar and their offshore islands are likely to see water levels rise one or two feet above the regular tide level. This may lead to flooding in some areas.
Fishing vessels and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal and deep sea are instructed to remain near the coast until further notice and proceed with caution.
The Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports are maintaining cautionary signal No. 3 due to squally winds.
The signal may be lowered late on Wednesday afternoon if the situation improves, said meteorologist Abdur.
Dhaka saw a maximum rainfall of 42 mm in the past 24 hours. Bogura recorded the highest rainfall among all districts at 142 mm.