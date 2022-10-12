    বাংলা

    HC upholds death penalty for convicts in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed's murder

    The Ekushey Padak-winning photojournalist was killed during a robbery in his Rampura home nine years ago

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Oct 2022, 08:24 AM
    Updated : 12 Oct 2022, 08:24 AM

    The High Court has affirmed the death sentences for five convicts over the 2013 murder of photojournalist Aftab Ahmed during a robbery in Dhaka's Rampura.

    The panel of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Bashir Ullah rejected the convicts' appeal against the death penalty while approving the death reference on Wednesday.

    The five capital punishment recipients are Aftab’s driver Md Humanyun Kabir Mollah, Billol Hossain Kislu, Habib Hawladar, Md Raju Munshi and Md Rasel.

    On Mar 28, 2017, Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal No. 4 sentenced them to death, while handing down a seven-year jail term to another of the accused, Md Sabuj Khan. Raju and Rasel have been on the run since the start of the proceedings.

    Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Samira Taranum Rabeya represented the state. SM Shahjahan and Helal Uddin Mollah were the defence counsels, while state-appointed lawyer Shafiqul Islam appeared on behalf of the two fugitive convicts.

    “The trial court sentenced five people to death and another to seven years' imprisonment. The verdict has been upheld by the High Court," said DAG Samira after the ruling.

    On Dec 24, 2013, the 78-year old Aftab was killed while trying to stop a robbery in his home on West Rampura's Wapda Road. Police recovered the body the next day.

    A case was filed at Rampura Police Station against unknown perpetrators by Aftab’s brother-in-law. Five suspects, including Aftab’s driver, were arrested in January 2014.

    RAB submitted the chargesheet on Mar 25, 2014, after completing the investigation.

    Dhaka's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court indicted the suspects on Jul 24 of that year.

    The case came before the speedy trial tribunal a few months later after all witnesses were deposed.

    A native of Rangpur, Aftab started working for the Daily Ittefaq in 1962 and later as the chief photographer for the Bangla newspaper. In 2006, he received the Ekushey Padak, the second highest civialian award in Bangladesh, for his contributions to his field.

    Aftab has written several books, including 'Shadhinota Sangrame Bangali', 'Banglar Muktir Sangram-Sirajuddoula Theke Sheikh Mujib' and 'Amra Tomader Bhulbona'.

    His camera captured some of the most poignant images of the 1971 Liberation War and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

