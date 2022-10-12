HC upholds death penalty for convicts in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed's murder

The High Court has affirmed the death sentences for five convicts over the 2013 murder of photojournalist Aftab Ahmed during a robbery in Dhaka's Rampura.

The panel of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Bashir Ullah rejected the convicts' appeal against the death penalty while approving the death reference on Wednesday.

The five capital punishment recipients are Aftab’s driver Md Humanyun Kabir Mollah, Billol Hossain Kislu, Habib Hawladar, Md Raju Munshi and Md Rasel.