    A teen threatened to ‘commit suicide’ if he did not get a motorcycle. 3 days later, he crashes it killing himself and a friend

    Police say they initially believe the accident occurred due to speeding

    Rajbari Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 March 2024, 07:21 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 07:21 AM

    A Rajbari teen threatened to ‘commit suicide’ if his family did not buy him a motorcycle. Three days later, he and his friend were killed in an accident involving that same bike.

    The accident occurred when the motorcycle veered out of control and crashed into a power distribution pole in the Shantinagar area of the Sadar Upazila’s Alipur Union on Tuesday morning, said Iftekharur Alam.

    The dead were identified as Rajon Sheikh, 17, and Shohag, 18.

    “There was a lot of trouble between Rajon and his family over the purchase of the motorcycle,” said Yakub Ali, a neighbour of Rajon’s. “A few days before they bought the motorcycle for him, he went to commit suicide.”

    “The family was forced to buy the motorcycle three days ago. And now he has died in a motorcycle accident.”

    “Both of [the victims] were killed on the spot,” said OC Iftekharur. “Police recovered their bodies after the incident was reported.”

    It is initially believed the accident was due to speeding, the OC said.

