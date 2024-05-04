Dozens of Myanmar Border Guard Police personnel flee to Bangladesh

Locals say around 40 personnel crossed the border through the Naf River in the morning

Dozens of Myanmar Border Guard Police or BGP have taken shelter in Bangladesh after fleeing fighting in Rakhine.

They crossed the border into Teknaf Upazila of Cox’s Bazar via three points of the Naf River on Saturday morning, said Miah Md Mainul Kabir, director general of Myanmar wing at the foreign ministry.

The Border Guard Bangladesh was looking into the matter and the number of the fleeing BGP personnel would be confirmed after verification.

The BGB, local administration and public representatives have not commented over the matter.

Locals who captured the pictures of BGP members entering Bangladesh on their mobile phones in the morning said the number could be around 40.

As many as 618 Myanmar military and BGP personnel who fled to Bangladesh have been sent back in two phases.