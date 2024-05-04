Two Ashuganj units halt power production partially after storm

The national grid is getting 300 MW less electricity because of the disruption

Garbage and hyacinths stuck in water supply pipes after a storm have forced partial halt on production at two units of Ashuganj Power Station in Brahmanbaria.

The national grid is getting 300 MW less electricity because of the disruption, according to the authorities.

The pipes got clogged by the garbage and hyacinths from the Meghna River during a storm on Friday night, shutting the north and south steam turbines.

The two units with a total capacity to produce 700 MW of electricity were producing 400 MW because of the disruption, said the power station's Executive Director Md Abdul Mazid.

The authorities were repairing the pipes to normalise production and the work was expected to complete by Saturday night, he said.

The power plant has six units, including two combined cycle units that need water from the river to keep their steam turbines running.