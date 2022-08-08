Wang Yi appreciates Bangladesh’s ‘One China’ policy amid Taiwan tension

Beijing has appreciated Dhaka’s ‘One China’ policy amid an escalation of tension over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan tour.
Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi elaborated on China’s standing on the Taiwan question during a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka on Sunday, the Chinese embassy said in a statement.
He appreciated Bangladesh’s “consistent One China” policy and assured Momen of expeditious return of all Bangladeshi students to China to resume studies, according to the statement.
Other issues of importance, including repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar, were also discussed during the talk.
The two top diplomats reassured their commitments to strategic partnership of cooperation.
They also discussed bilateral trade and investment, development cooperation, COVID-19 pandemic response, renewable energy, science and technology, cultural cooperation, people-to-people connectivity, and cooperation in international fora.
Yi arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a two-day visit as part of a multi-legged tour of South and South East Asian nations.
His visit came amid heightened tension over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war, and foreign relations experts had called on Beijing and Dhaka to focus on tackling the situation.
Taiwan has become a flashpoint in the already-fraught US-China relations following US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi's visit to the island last week, to Beijing's great chagrin.
In response, China's People's Liberation Army launched a series of military exercises, including live firing, on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan.
Emphasising the 'One China' policy, Bangladesh had called on major world powers to avoid conflict and resolve the issue through dialogue.