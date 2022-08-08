Wang Yi appreciates Bangladesh’s ‘One China’ policy amid Taiwan tension

Beijing has appreciated Dhaka’s ‘One China’ policy amid an escalation of tension over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan tour.

Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi elaborated on China’s standing on the Taiwan question during a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka on Sunday, the Chinese embassy said in a statement.

He appreciated Bangladesh’s “consistent One China” policy and assured Momen of expeditious return of all Bangladeshi students to China to resume studies, according to the statement.

Other issues of importance, including repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar, were also discussed during the talk.

The two top diplomats reassured their commitments to strategic partnership of cooperation.

They also discussed bilateral trade and investment, development cooperation, COVID-19 pandemic response, renewable energy, science and technology, cultural cooperation, people-to-people connectivity, and cooperation in international fora.