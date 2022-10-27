    বাংলা

    Bodies of four more workers pulled from a sunken dredger in Ctg

    All eight workers aboard the sand-laden dredger that sank off Mirsarai during Cyclone Sitrang are now confirmed dead

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 27 Oct 2022, 06:36 AM
    Updated : 27 Oct 2022, 06:36 AM

    The bodies of four more workers have been retrieved from a sand-laden dredger that sank off the coast of Chattogram's Mirsarai in the wake of Cyclone Sitrang. All eight people aboard the vessel are now confirmed dead.

    Three of the bodies were pulled out of the sunken ship on Wednesday morning, while the other was recovered late at night, according to Mirsarai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Minhazur Rahman.

    However, the authorities were only able to identify three of the victims as Abul Bashar, Tarek and Shaheen Alam.

    Abdullah Al Harun Pasha, deputy assistant director of the fire service who took part in the search operation, said rescuers cut open several sections of the vessel and recovered three bodies from inside. The other body was found buried in the sand.

    As all eight missing workers have now been traced, the search and rescue efforts have now ended, said Harun.

    The dredger, hired by a contractor to supply sand to Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority, capsized in the rough seas whipped up by the cyclone on Monday. As the storm beckoned, only one of the nine people onboard the vessel heeded calls to return to shore, while the others decided to stay put.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two more Rohingya men dragged out of bed and shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
    2 more Rohingya men shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
    The incident occurred a day after another man was shot dead in the middle of the night at the Ukhiya refugee camp
    Bangladesh Bank begins formal talks with IMF on lending deal
    BB begins loan talks with IMF
    The IMF has sent a staff mission to Dhaka for talks on a future lending programme and access to a new longer-term facility
    Bangladesh developing experimental model to forecast landslides
    Method to forecast landslides in the works
    Rainfall forecast of 10 days is at the core of Sakkhamata project, which aims to reduce landslide fatalities and losses
    Bookworm Bangladesh, one of the pre-eminent English bookstores in the country, at its current location next to Jahangir Gate on the Old Airport Road in Dhaka’s Tejgaon.
    Bookworm has to vacate its home of 3 decades
    The English bookstore hopes to run the outlet for at least two more months at the current location

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher