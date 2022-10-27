Bodies of four more workers pulled from a sunken dredger in Ctg

The bodies of four more workers have been retrieved from a sand-laden dredger that sank off the coast of Chattogram's Mirsarai in the wake of Cyclone Sitrang. All eight people aboard the vessel are now confirmed dead.

Three of the bodies were pulled out of the sunken ship on Wednesday morning, while the other was recovered late at night, according to Mirsarai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Minhazur Rahman.