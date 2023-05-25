Myanmar team visits Teknaf for repatriation talks with Rohingya

A team from Myanmar has arrived at the Rohingya refugee camp in Teknaf for the second time to discuss with potential candidates for a pilot repatriation project.

The 14-member delegation reached Bangladesh via a transit jetty at Jaliyapara around 9:30 am on Thursday, said Shamsud Douza Nayan, an additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner.

Two representatives of the Myanmar Embassy in Dhaka are accompanying the delegation, said RRRC Shamsu Douza. They will take part in the meeting with the Rohingya. The Myanmar team will scrutinise the list of Rohingya sent by Bangladesh for repatriation, he said.

The delegation is likely to leave for Myanmar on Thursday evening.

During the team's visit, many of the refugees demanded safe and permanent repatriation, said Abu Sufian, a Rohingya leader.