Why is the dengue death rate worse this year?

In addition to the large number of dengue cases in 2023, the year has also seen a shockingly high mortality rate from the disease, setting new records.

Public health experts say that an analysis of the situation suggests that a major disaster looms.

The Aedes mosquito-borne disease has claimed hundreds of lives before, but this time the mortality rate has exceeded 0.50 percent.

As of Jul 16, 22,467 people have been hospitalised with dengue since January 1 this year, of which 127 have died. This means one of every 189 patients is dying, putting the mortality rate at 0.53 percent.

In 2019, Bangladesh saw a record 101,354 dengue patients in hospitals. Among them, 179 people died. That is, on average 1 in 566 patients, a mortality rate of 0.18 percent.