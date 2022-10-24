Woman dies in Narail as cyclone lashes Bangladesh, Fire Service opens monitoring cell

A woman has died after a tree branch fell on her in Narail's Lohagara Upazila during Cyclone Sitrang and the incident has prompted the Fire Service and Civil Defence to open a monitoring cell.

Md Nasir Uddin, chief of Lohagara Police Station, said a branch of a mahogany tree broke and fell on the head of the woman, Morjina Begum, 40, outside Rural Savings Bank near the Upazila council office on Monday afternoon.

She was seriously injured and was rushed to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex. Dr Nadira Bhuiyan, a physician at the emergency department of the complex, said Morjina died before being brought to the facility.

Morjina, a resident of Arjanbahar village of Bagerhat Sadar Upazila, was separated from her husband and living with her 11-year-old son. She worked as a house help.