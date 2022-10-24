    বাংলা

    Woman dies in Narail as cyclone lashes Bangladesh, Fire Service opens monitoring cell

    The woman died after a tree branch fell on her during the Cyclone Sitrang

    Narail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 05:10 PM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 05:10 PM

    A woman has died after a tree branch fell on her in Narail's Lohagara Upazila during Cyclone Sitrang and the incident has prompted the Fire Service and Civil Defence to open a monitoring cell. 

    Md Nasir Uddin, chief of Lohagara Police Station, said a branch of a mahogany tree broke and fell on the head of the woman, Morjina Begum, 40, outside Rural Savings Bank near the Upazila council office on Monday afternoon. 

    She was seriously injured and was rushed to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex. Dr Nadira Bhuiyan, a physician at the emergency department of the complex, said Morjina died before being brought to the facility. 

    Morjina, a resident of Arjanbahar village of Bagerhat Sadar Upazila, was separated from her husband and living with her 11-year-old son. She worked as a house help. 

    Police have informed her relatives and the body will be handed over to the relatives when they come, Nasir said. 

    Md Azgar Ali, chief executive of the Upazila administration, said Morjina’s family will get cash aid. 

    FIRE SERVICE MONITORING CELL 

    The Fire Service and Civil Defence said it put its personnel on high alert to tackle any situation. 

    It opened a monitoring cell with hotlines for people to call for help. 

    The hotline numbers are 16163, tel: 02-223355555 and mobile phone: 01730-336699. 

    The Fire Service said it removed fallen trees from around 30 places across the country, including in Dhaka. 

    A person was rescued and sent to hospital in Barishal. 

