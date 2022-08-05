Level crossing tragedies heighten ordeals of unnoticeable signalmen

“We sometimes can’t go to the toilet because of our duties. And people don’t care about signals and barricades. But any mishap will be on us,” says Mohammad Yasin, who stands guard at Khilgaon level crossing in Dhaka.

Many gatemen have spoken to bdnews24.com about their ordeals as the recent deadly train-microbus collision in Chattogram’s Mirsharai has put the spotlight on their job responsibilities once again.

Two people are employed on a temporary basis to man the level crossing in Mirsharai’s Khoiyachhara, where the accident occurred on Jul 29. It means one signalman has to work 12 hours a day there.

Police have arrested the gateman who was on duty at the time of the accident as conflicting statements about his presence during the tragedy emerged.

Md Nurnabi, a gateman at Dhaka’s Khilgaon level crossing, has been keeping watch on the railway tracks and the boom barrier switch for up to 12 hours a day for the last four years.

His leave requests for emergencies are mostly turned down but Nurnabi managed to convince his superiors to let him visit home to meet his newborn back in his hometown Narayanganj.