Woman killed after being hit by train in Lalmonirhat

A woman with a hearing impairment has died after being struck by a train while she was out on a morning walk in Lalmonirhat's Hatibandha.

The incident occurred on the railway track west of the Upazila Parishad on Saturday morning, according to Mahmudur Nabi, chief of Hatibandha Police Station.

The victim has been identified as Jamiron Begum, 55.

The train involved in the accident was heading for Hatibandha from Burimari.

Mahmudur said that the woman, who was hard of hearing, might have stepped onto the rail track without noticing the approaching train.