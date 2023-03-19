    বাংলা

    Police arrest 2 former university students over motorcycle theft

    One of the suspects learnt how to commit the crime from YouTube videos

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 19 March 2023, 08:13 AM
    Updated : 19 March 2023, 08:13 AM

    Two former students of universities in Dhaka have been arrested on charges of motorcycle theft, a crime which police say one of the suspects learnt from YouTube.

    The suspects, Md Saimun alias Tarun, 35, and Sadman Sakib, 29, were students of Dhaka University and Daffodil International University, according to the police. Police arrested the duo in Mirpur’s Rainkhola Boro Masjid area on Saturday night.

    Tarun, a former student of Dhaka University’s computer science and engineering in the 2011-12 session, was expelled from the university over misconduct while he was in his fourth year, according to Mirpur Police Station chief Md Mohsin.

    After the expulsion, he joined a musical band and performed gigs, but later got involved in crimes, including motorbike thefts, Mohsin added.

    Tarun, named in seven cases pending with police stations, stole motorcycles from different places in Dhaka and sold them in Munshiganj, Mohsin said, adding that he was previously sentenced in two cases.

    Sadman Sakib, who received a diploma in architectural visualisation from Daffodil University in 2015, learnt how to break open the motorcycle locks from YouTube videos, the police officer said.

    Although the duo managed to avoid arrest initially, the police traced them several times. In 2021, Tarun landed in prison for his crimes, Mohsin said.

    After getting bail, Sakib went back to his crime world. A mob caught him in the act of stealing a motorcycle on Saturday.

