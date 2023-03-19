Police arrest 2 former university students over motorcycle theft

Two former students of universities in Dhaka have been arrested on charges of motorcycle theft, a crime which police say one of the suspects learnt from YouTube.

The suspects, Md Saimun alias Tarun, 35, and Sadman Sakib, 29, were students of Dhaka University and Daffodil International University, according to the police. Police arrested the duo in Mirpur’s Rainkhola Boro Masjid area on Saturday night.

Tarun, a former student of Dhaka University’s computer science and engineering in the 2011-12 session, was expelled from the university over misconduct while he was in his fourth year, according to Mirpur Police Station chief Md Mohsin.