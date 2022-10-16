    বাংলা

    Bangladesh suspends two engineers for negligence over national grid failure

    Others found culpable for the hours-long blackout earlier this month will also face consequences, State Minister Nasrul Hamid said

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 16 Oct 2022, 08:00 AM
    Updated : 16 Oct 2022, 08:00 AM

    The government has decided to suspend two officials at the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh in connection with a national grid failure that affected large swathes of the country at the start of October.

    The decision was made on the basis of a probe into the matter which found that the officials had been negligent in performing their duties, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid said on Sunday.

    The two officials hold the ranks of sub-assistant engineer and assistant engineer at the PGCB, but their names have not been disclosed by the ministry.

    On Oct 4, half of Bangladesh was plunged into darkness for up to eight hours after a transmission line of the national grid tripped in the eastern zone.

    As many as three committees were constituted in the aftermath to investigate the grid failure.

    The probe body formed by the PGCB has submitted its report to the ministry of power, according to Hamid. "Neglect of duty on part of the two officers was proven beyond doubt," he said.

    Pointing out that other officials of the distribution company may also have been culpable, Hamid said action will be taken against them in line with the findings of the probe reports.

