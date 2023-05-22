    বাংলা

    Rajshahi BNP leader Abu Sayeed sued over ‘death threat’ to Hasina

    Abu Sayeed is accused of threatening to send Hasina ‘to the grave’ while addressing a rally

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 May 2023, 01:20 PM
    Updated : 22 May 2023, 01:20 PM

    A BNP leader has been sued for allegedly issuing a “death threat” to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a rally in Rajshahi.

    Abu Sayeed Chand, convenor of Rajshahi District BNP, was accused in an Anti-Terrorism Act case on Sunday night, said Puthia Police Station chief Faruq Hasan.

    Baneswar Union Awami League General Secretary Abul Kalam Azad filed the case, Faruq said on Monday.

    “Police are on the hunt for the accused. He will soon be arrested and brought to justice,” Faruq said.

    Abu Sayeed allegedly issued the death threat while addressing the crowd at a rally in Shibpur High School ground on Friday.

    The Awami League called for nationwide protests against his remarks on Monday. Another case was filed with a Netrokona court on similar charges against Abu Sayeed on Monday.

    Azad said: “No Awami League member could accept what Chand said that day in Shibpur. He threatened to send Hasina to the grave. We demand he be arrested immediately.”

    The Rajshahi unit of the Awami League also launched a protest programme on Monday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Obaidul Quader
    Put ‘on alert’, AL announces demo
    The ruling party and its affiliates will demonstrate across Bangladesh on Monday against a ‘threat to kill Hasina’
    ‘Nothing to discuss with BNP’: Hasina recalls deadly violence during protests
    Nothing to discuss with BNP: Hasina
    In an interview with VoA Bangla, the prime minister again rules out dialogue with the opposition party before election
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at a reception organised by Bangladeshis in Japan.
    BNP is scared of losing polls: Hasina
    The prime minister says the opposition party cannot muster enough courage to contest polls after deadly arson attacks during its protests
    BNP leader accused in war crimes case dies in Dhaka prison
    BNP leader accused of war crimes dies in prison
    The former vice chairman of Satkhira's Shyamnagar Upazila Parishad was accused in a case over shooting a man dead during the 1971 Liberation War

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk