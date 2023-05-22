Rajshahi BNP leader Abu Sayeed sued over ‘death threat’ to Hasina

“Police are on the hunt for the accused. He will soon be arrested and brought to justice,” Faruq said.

Abu Sayeed allegedly issued the death threat while addressing the crowd at a rally in Shibpur High School ground on Friday.

The Awami League called for nationwide protests against his remarks on Monday. Another case was filed with a Netrokona court on similar charges against Abu Sayeed on Monday.

Azad said: “No Awami League member could accept what Chand said that day in Shibpur. He threatened to send Hasina to the grave. We demand he be arrested immediately.”

The Rajshahi unit of the Awami League also launched a protest programme on Monday.