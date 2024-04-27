Chuadanga records season's highest temperature of 42.7C for second day

Chuadanga has posted the highest temperature of Bangladesh this season at 42.7 degrees Celsius for the second day in a row.

Elsewhere in the country, temperatures dropped slightly on Saturday, and Chuadanga may also see a fall in the mercury on Sunday, said meteorologist Shaheenul Islam.

But the days will become hotter in most parts on Sunday, he warned.

“Temperatures will hover around 43 degrees Celsius in this period.”

Ishwardi recorded 43 degrees Celsius temperature last year, the second highest on record.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said a very severe heatwave was sweeping over the district of Chuadanga on Saturday.

Temperature level was severe in the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore and Kushtia.

Dhaka and Barishal divisions and the rest of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Dinajpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni and Bandarban were experiencing mild to moderate heatwave.