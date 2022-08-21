A Manikganj man tried to report the attempted rape of his daughter. He was allegedly beaten by police

A man claims he was beaten by police in Manikganj’s Shibaloy after he tried to report the attempted rape of his daughter.

The officer-on-duty at the time, Sub-Inspector Arif Hossain, has been recalled after the incident at Shibaloy Police Station on Saturday night, according to district Additional Superintendent of Police Nurjahan Labni.

The victim of the beating is a native of Shibaloy, but lives in Dhaka with his wife for work. However, his five-year-old daughter lives with her grandmother in Shibaloy.

He alleges that on Jul 20, a local man named Rajjab Khan attempted to rape her and was seen by the child’s grandmother. Rajjab is currently on the run.