Destiny Group President Harun gets six-month bail in money laundering case

The High Court has granted a six-month bail to former army chief Harun-Ar-Rashid, who was sentenced to prison for embezzlement and money laundering as the president of Destiny Group.

The panel of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat granted the bail after a hearing on Tuesday following the submission of his health test report.

“He is a heroic freedom fighter, who was the army chief, former high commissioner to Australia, who served for a long time in the mission. He worked for the United Nations. He has many testimonials of credit. We presented them in court,” said Robiul Alam, the lawyer for Harun.

“He has only been jailed for four years and is one of the 46 convicts. He had earlier surrendered to the court. I told the court that we have always obeyed the law, and will abide by the law in future. The court was satisfied and granted bail to the 75-year-old for six months.”