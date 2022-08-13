Two die in Kushtia filling station fire

AK Abdul Momen denounced those who drew a parallel with Sri Lanka, a South Asian neighbour roiled by the economic crisis
Two people have died in a fire at a filling station in Kushtia’s Bheramara.
Four others were also injured in the incident at Dafadar Filling Station at Mohishadora in Dharampur on Friday night, said Jane Alam, an assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in the district.
The victims could not be identified immediately.
Mujibur Rahman, chief of Bheramara Police Station, said they initially came to know both the dead victims were workers of the filling station
The fire broke out in the filling station on Bheramara-Daulatpur road around 8:30pm, he said.
One unit of Bheramara Fire Station was working at the scene, Mujibur said.
The authorities could not confirm how the fire originated.