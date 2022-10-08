BGB seizes methamphetamine haul worth Tk 125m in Teknaf

Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB, has seized yaba pills and crystal meth, also known as ice, worth an estimated Tk 125 million in two separate busts in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila.

The drugs were recovered from the Haikong Checkpost and the Naf River area early on Saturday, said Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commander of the Teknaf-2 BGB.

The haul includes 2.12 kg of crystal meth and more than 80,000 yaba pills. But no one was detained during the raids.