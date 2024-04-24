11 years after tragedy, illness, disability, and unemployment stalk Rana Plaza survivors

After the pandemic, she secured a job in a factory, managing to work three days a week. However, she suffered a fainting spell on the third day at work, requiring a three-day hospital stay. Since then, she has not attempted any job. Meanwhile, her husband works as a security guard in a factory.

Parul said that they seek medical assistance from the trust dedicated to injured workers of Rana Plaza and Tazreen Fashions in Savar's Dogormora. They regularly consult doctors there and obtain medicines. She has been taking medication daily for 11 years.

SURVIVORS STRUGGLE WITH LIFE

Rehana Akhter was trapped under the rubble of Rana Plaza, and rescuers had to amputate both her legs above the knee. After extensive treatment, she became reliant on a wheelchair and could no longer engage in any work generating income.

While receiving treatment at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed, she met Khokon Mia, a worker there. They later married at the CRP and now have three children, residing in the residential area designated for CRP workers in Savar's Ganakbari.

Rehana received Tk 1.5 million in compensation after the accident, but the pain from her amputated legs persists. Her condition prevents her from visiting the hospital due to the inability to use public transportation.

"I haven't been able to visit my village home in Pabna for a long time. Our family relies solely on my husband's modest income," Rehana shared.

Nazrul Islam, who worked on the seventh floor of Rana Plaza, was rescued around 1pm after the building collapsed. He suffered a broken spine and spent about four months in the hospital. Following surgery at Dhaka’s National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), known as Pongu Hospital, he underwent extensive therapy at CRP. Though he can walk slowly now, he is unable to perform any heavy tasks.

Despite receiving Tk 100,000 from CRP, which was used to set up a grocery store in Savar's Arpara, Nazrul's family still struggles. He still suffers from severe pain in his lower body, particularly his waist, and also deals with high blood pressure and diabetes.

Abu Bakr Siddique, who worked on the same floor, was rescued about 10 hours after the collapse. He suffered injuries to his waist, head, and a ruptured right eardrum. After more than a year of treatment, he still deals with headaches and back pain. Since 2017, he has been running a tea shop as he could not find other work.