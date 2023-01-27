    বাংলা

    Indian High Commission launches Visa Application Facilitation Centre in Dhaka

    The centre will provide an online visa application form filling-up facility in Dhaka

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Jan 2023, 07:54 PM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2023, 07:54 PM

    The High Commission of India in Dhaka has opened a Visa Application Facilitation Centre, or VAFC, at its visa application centre at Jamuna Future Park in the capital. 

    Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma inaugurated the centre on the occasion of his country’s 74th Republic Day, the high commission said in a statement on Thursday. 

    The centre will provide an online visa application form filling-up facility, it said. 

    Since online visa applications became mandatory, there have been requests for such a facilitation centre. Applicants, who do not have access to a computer or an internet connection, can come to the VAFC with their passports or documents and avail of the online visa application form filling-up facility and get their visa applications printed, according to the statement. 

    “Hitherto, members of the public who were unable to fill out forms online on their own had to resort to using the services of agents for generating visa application forms at great cost.” 

    VAFC will provide this facility for a nominal service fee of Tk 200 per application, an optional value-added service provided by Indian Visa Application Centre. 

    The high commission said that this facility will be rolled out in other IVACs in Bangladesh depending on demand. 

    As the VAFC is located adjacent to the IVAC, visa applicants can easily generate visa applications and submit the completed applications and documents at IVAC saving both time and effort, the statement said. 

    The State Bank of India has been managing fifteen IVACs located across Bangladesh since December 2005. 

    IVAC Dhaka at Jamuna Future Park, which started its operations in July 2018, is the world’s largest Indian visa centre.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka South to designate ‘green zones’ for street vendors, Mayor Taposh says
    DSCC to designate ‘green zones’ for street vendors
    But ‘red zones’ will always be off limits to the hawkers, the mayor says
    Schoolboy falls to his death from roof trying to collect ball
    Playing on roof, boy falls to his death
    He fell through the gap between buildings as he tried to retrieve the ball from the other roof
    Students pray for knowledge, wisdom during festive Saraswati Puja after pandemic break
    Festive Saraswati Puja after pandemic break
    Like every year, the most attractive Saraswati Puja is organised at Dhaka University’s Jagannath Hall
    Daughter testifies in actor Shimu murder case, says father apologised for ‘mistake’
    Daughter testifies in actor Shimu murder case
    The teenage daughter says her father called from jail and apologised for his ‘mistake’

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher