Indian High Commission launches Visa Application Facilitation Centre in Dhaka

The High Commission of India in Dhaka has opened a Visa Application Facilitation Centre, or VAFC, at its visa application centre at Jamuna Future Park in the capital.
Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma inaugurated the centre on the occasion of his country’s 74th Republic Day, the high commission said in a statement on Thursday.
The centre will provide an online visa application form filling-up facility, it said.
Since online visa applications became mandatory, there have been requests for such a facilitation centre. Applicants, who do not have access to a computer or an internet connection, can come to the VAFC with their passports or documents and avail of the online visa application form filling-up facility and get their visa applications printed, according to the statement.
“Hitherto, members of the public who were unable to fill out forms online on their own had to resort to using the services of agents for generating visa application forms at great cost.”
VAFC will provide this facility for a nominal service fee of Tk 200 per application, an optional value-added service provided by Indian Visa Application Centre.
The high commission said that this facility will be rolled out in other IVACs in Bangladesh depending on demand.
As the VAFC is located adjacent to the IVAC, visa applicants can easily generate visa applications and submit the completed applications and documents at IVAC saving both time and effort, the statement said.
The State Bank of India has been managing fifteen IVACs located across Bangladesh since December 2005.
IVAC Dhaka at Jamuna Future Park, which started its operations in July 2018, is the world’s largest Indian visa centre.