Road accident kills three Bangladeshis, injures two in Saudi Arabia

A road accident has left at least three Bangladeshi nationals dead and two others injured in Saudi Arabia.

The group included two siblings from Cumilla who were travelling to the city of Al Qassim when their car lost control and plunged into a ditch on Thursday.

The victims were later identified as Md Farook Hossain, 25, his brother Md Parvez Hossain, 20, and Md Saddam, 21 -- all natives of Mirzapur village in Cumilla's South Jhalam.

Farook's uncle Sumon Mia, 35, and cousin Rubel Hossain, 20, were injured in the accident and have since been hospitalised.

Citing the family, South Jhalam Union Parishad Chairman Ashikur Rahman Howladar Hiron said Farook went to Saudi Arabia three years ago. He arranged for his younger brother Parvez to join him in the Gulf kingdom three months ago. Saddam had also been living there for the last three years.

“On Thursday, the five of them were travelling to Al Qassim for shopping. The car they were in suddenly veered out of control and crashed into a ditch," said Hiron.

The three of them died at the scene, while the others are in critical condition, according to him.

News of the accident sent shockwaves through the village.

The victims' loved ones are seeking the government's help to bring their bodies home.

"We heard about the incident and contacted the families. We'll provide all necessary legal support to bring the bodies home," said Shafiul Alam, chief of Manoharganj Police Station.

The local authorities will also provide all necessary support to repatriate the bodies, said Assistant Director Debabrata Ghosh of Cumilla's District Employment and Manpower Office.