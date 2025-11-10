Fires break out on two buses in Dhaka, cause unknown

Fires have broken out on two buses in Dhaka’s Shahjadpur and Merul Badda areas.

One of the buses is owned by Victor Paribahan, while the other is owned by Akash Paribahan. The incidents occurred early on Monday morning.

However, their causes have yet to be determined.

Rozina Akhtar, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters control room, said the Victor Paribahan bus fire was reported around 5:40am in Shahjadpur and the Akash Paribahan bus fire was reported in Merul Badda around 6:15am.

Once the incidents were reported, the Fire Service went to the scene and brought the fires under control, she said.

However, the cause of the fires could not be confirmed in the initial inspection.

No casualties have occurred in these incidents, Rozina said.