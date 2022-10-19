Election Commission holds dialogue with former CECs on polls

The Election Commission is holding a meeting with 14 experts, including three former chief election commissioners, to discuss their experiences, advice and suggestions on organising fair and free polls.

The meeting started at 11 am on Wednesday at the EC headquarters in Dhaka's Agargaon. CECs Abdur Rouf, KM Nurul Huda, Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad and former election commissioners M Shakhawat Hossain, Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam and Md Shahnewaz were in attendance.

Former EC secretaries Mohammad Sadiq, Mohammad Abdullah, Sirajul Islam, Helal Uddin Ahmed, MN Reza and former additional secretaries Jesmin Tuli and Mokhlesur Rahman also joined the discussion.

The commission, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, organised the meeting to exchange views with the former commissioners after voting in one-third of the polling stations in the Gaibandha bypoll was halted unprecedentedly amid reports of widespread irregularities.