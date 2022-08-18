UN rights chief asks Bangladesh to independently probe enforced disappearance allegations

Michelle Bachelet has called on the Bangladesh government to create an independent mechanism to investigate allegations of enforced disappearances.

The United Nations high commissioner for human rights said on Wednesday she raised the issues in meetings with government ministers during her Dhaka visit. She also visited the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar during her four-day trip to Bangladesh.

Bachelet, a former president of Chile, is in the last few weeks of her term as the UN rights body chief, with no successor yet nominated. The 70-year old politician is due to leave office on Aug 31.

Bachelet has been serving since 2018 and has said she will refrain from seeking a second term for personal reasons.