Gunfight in Myanmar frightens Bangladeshis at border again

Sounds of gunfire have rocked Myanmar again, leaving in panic Bangladeshis returning home to the Naikkhyangchhari border in Bandarban after taking shelter in relatives’ houses.
Faridul Alam, a member of Sadar union council, said the gunfight continued for three hours on Sunday morning. “The gunfight occurred very near the border.”
Women and children of around 40 families left their homes along the border on Saturday after the battle resumed following a lull for several weeks.
“They are in panic as a gun battle erupted again on Sunday. They are refusing to stay in the area,” Faridul said, adding that the authorities were informed about the matter.
Nurul Afsar, chairman of the local union council, said members of the council and Village Police visited the area and urged the locals to take shelter in safe places.
Salma Ferdous, chief executive of Naikkhyangchhari Upazila administration, said she heard about the latest round of gunfight. “Residents have taken shelter in their relatives’ houses.”
The government bolstered diplomatic efforts after mortar shells started landing in Bangladesh from Myanmar recently amid reports of intense fighting between Myanmar’s military and rebels.
A Bangladeshi and a Rohingya youth lost their lives in mine blasts and shelling. Two others lost their legs.