    বাংলা

    Gunfight in Myanmar frightens Bangladeshis at border again

    Some residents were returning home to the Naikkhyangchhari border in Bandarban when the fighting resumed

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Oct 2022, 03:11 PM
    Updated : 23 Oct 2022, 03:11 PM

    Sounds of gunfire have rocked Myanmar again, leaving in panic Bangladeshis returning home to the Naikkhyangchhari border in Bandarban after taking shelter in relatives’ houses.

    Faridul Alam, a member of Sadar union council, said the gunfight continued for three hours on Sunday morning. “The gunfight occurred very near the border.”

    Women and children of around 40 families left their homes along the border on Saturday after the battle resumed following a lull for several weeks.

    “They are in panic as a gun battle erupted again on Sunday. They are refusing to stay in the area,” Faridul said, adding that the authorities were informed about the matter.

    Nurul Afsar, chairman of the local union council, said members of the council and Village Police visited the area and urged the locals to take shelter in safe places.

    Salma Ferdous, chief executive of Naikkhyangchhari Upazila administration, said she heard about the latest round of gunfight. “Residents have taken shelter in their relatives’ houses.”

    The government bolstered diplomatic efforts after mortar shells started landing in Bangladesh from Myanmar recently amid reports of intense fighting between Myanmar’s military and rebels.

    A Bangladeshi and a Rohingya youth lost their lives in mine blasts and shelling. Two others lost their legs.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh readies rescue, relief for 19 districts ‘at risk’ as Cyclone Sitrang looms
    Govt preparing 19 districts ‘at risk’ for Sitrang
    The Met Office has hoisted danger signal no. 3 at seaports
    Bogura court sentences 4 to death for rape and murder of a child
    4 to die for rape, murder of a child in Bogura
    7-year-old Tabassum was killed in 2020 over a family feud
    Khandker Golam Faruq
    Golam Faruq named Dhaka's new police chief
    Faruq, currently serving as the rector of Police Staff College, will replace Md Shafiqul Islam whose contractual appointment ends on Oct 29
    Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for seaports as depression over Bay intensifies
    Cautionary signal 3 issued for seaports
    The deep depression may turn into a cyclone by Sunday midnight, according to the Met Office

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher