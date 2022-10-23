Gunfight in Myanmar frightens Bangladeshis at border again

Sounds of gunfire have rocked Myanmar again, leaving in panic Bangladeshis returning home to the Naikkhyangchhari border in Bandarban after taking shelter in relatives’ houses.

Faridul Alam, a member of Sadar union council, said the gunfight continued for three hours on Sunday morning. “The gunfight occurred very near the border.”

Women and children of around 40 families left their homes along the border on Saturday after the battle resumed following a lull for several weeks.