Regent Hospital boss Shahed jailed for 3 years in ACC case over illegal wealth

Shahed was taken to the court to hear the verdict. He was sent back to jail after the announcement of the verdict. The court had previously set the date for delivering the verdict in the case after hearing arguments on Aug 10.

The Regent Hospital boss appeared impassive when the verdict was announced, according to the prosecutors.



According to the case dossier, the anti-graft commission asked Shahed to submit his asset declarations within 21 days on Nov 5, 2021. The commission extended the deadline by 15 days after Shahed failed to submit his accounts.



The commission later launched a probe against the Regent Hospital boss and brought an allegation against him of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 16.9 million.



The ACC started a case against Shahed over illegal wealth in 2021. The court opened the trial in the case after Shahed was indicted in 2022. All 10 witnesses in the case testified at different times.



Special Tribunal-1 Judge KM Imrul Kayes sentenced Shahed to life imprisonment in a case related to the illegal possession of firearms on Sept 28, 2020.



The sentence was meted out under section 19 (A) of the Firearms Act. Shahed was also handed seven years in prison under another provision of the Act. The two sentences were combined by the court to send Shahed to prison for life in the case.