Suspect arrested over Gazipur murder of young woman who snubbed marriage proposal

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the lone suspect in the murder of a young woman at her home in Gazipur allegedly for rejecting a marriage proposal.

Saidul Islam, 25, the alleged assailant from Mymensingh’s Muktagachha who resides with his parents in Gazipur’s Salna, used to teach the dead Rabeya Akhter, 21, and her younger sister arabic at their residence.

Saidul was asked not to come to their home when he proposed to Rabeya and was snubbed.

He allegedly started harassing the woman on her way to and from a private firm where she started working after passing the HSC exams in 2022.