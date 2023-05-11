    বাংলা

    Suspect arrested over Gazipur murder of young woman who snubbed marriage proposal

    The Rapid Action Battalion arrests the suspect in Tangail

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 May 2023, 06:06 PM
    Updated : 10 May 2023, 06:06 PM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the lone suspect in the murder of a young woman at her home in Gazipur allegedly for rejecting a marriage proposal.

    Saidul Islam, 25, the alleged assailant from Mymensingh’s Muktagachha who resides with his parents in Gazipur’s Salna, used to teach the dead Rabeya Akhter, 21, and her younger sister arabic at their residence.

    Saidul was asked not to come to their home when he proposed to Rabeya and was snubbed.

    He allegedly started harassing the woman on her way to and from a private firm where she started working after passing the HSC exams in 2022.

    When the woman reported him to his family, Saidul threatened to kill her.

    On Tuesday evening, he barged into her house with a knife and stabbed her in the head, neck, legs, and hands, according to her family.

    When the victim's mother and younger sister heard her screams and rushed to her aid, they were attacked and injured, while Saidul fled the scene.

    A murder case was filed and the RAB launched an operation to arrest the suspect as the incident gained public attention.

    Saidul was arrested from Bhuyapur in Tangail on Wednesday night, said ANM Imran Khan, deputy director of the RAB's legal and media affairs wing.

    The elite force has not revealed any further information regarding the arrest.

