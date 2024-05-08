Satkhira launches ‘Mango Calendar’: season’s first mangoes set to hit markets

Langra mangoes are expected to hit the market by May 29, while Amrapali will be available from Jun 10

The local authorities in Satkhira have set specific dates for mango farmers to harvest and sell their produce.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir has introduced a 'Mango Calendar' to uphold the reputation of mangoes and prevent the premature marketing of unripe ones.

According to the calendar, Bombay and Golap Khas mangoes can be harvested from Thursday onwards, signalling the beginning of the mango season in local markets.

Gobindobhog mangoes will follow two days later, on Saturday.

However, fans of the famous Himsagar mangoes from Satkhira will need to wait until May 22 for harvesting to begin, with the mangoes expected to reach markets shortly later.

Langra mangoes are slated to enter the market by May 29, followed by the Amrapali variety, which will be available from June 10.

A discussion meeting held at the Satkhira District Commissioner's office stressed the importance of mango farmers and traders adhering to the prescribed schedule to ensure safe marketing of mangoes.

Consumers are also advised to purchase Satkhira mangoes carefully, adhering to the specified timelines.