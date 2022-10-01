New RAB chief Khurshid doesn’t see need for reforms

“They asked us to address certain matters and we recently responded to them. After that, they didn’t have the chance to ask counter questions.”

“They [Washington] spoke about enforced disappearances of certain people but they have to specify who those people are. We provided their whereabouts. I don’t think this is a big challenge for the government or us.”

Khurshid acknowledged that there are bound to be a few mistakes, but the RAB will continue to carry out its responsibilities without hesitation.

On the prospects of reforming the force, he said, “I personally feel there is no question of bringing reforms. We will continue to perform our tasks and duties in line with our policies and guidelines.”