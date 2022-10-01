    বাংলা

    New RAB chief Khurshid doesn’t see need for reforms

    The force will continue to perform its tasks and duties in line with our policies and guidelines, says Khurshid

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Oct 2022, 09:41 AM
    Updated : 1 Oct 2022, 09:41 AM

    M Khurshid Hossain, the new director general of the Rapid Action Battalion, has ruled out the need for reforms despite widespread criticism of the force, both at home and abroad, over its human rights record.

    On his first day in office as RAB chief on Saturday, Khurshid paid tribute to the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Bhaban before speaking to reporters. He took over from Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who became the new inspector general of police.

    Reports of so-called crossfire killings or shootouts with alleged criminals have cast a shadow on the special police unit since its inception in 2004. In December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on the RAB and several of its top officials in connection with “serious human rights abuse”.

    Addressing the US sanctions, Khurshid said, “The government has challenged the sanctions that have been imposed by the US on RAB officials.”

    “They asked us to address certain matters and we recently responded to them. After that, they didn’t have the chance to ask counter questions.”

    “They [Washington] spoke about enforced disappearances of certain people but they have to specify who those people are. We provided their whereabouts. I don’t think this is a big challenge for the government or us.”

    Khurshid acknowledged that there are bound to be a few mistakes, but the RAB will continue to carry out its responsibilities without hesitation.

    On the prospects of reforming the force, he said, “I personally feel there is no question of bringing reforms. We will continue to perform our tasks and duties in line with our policies and guidelines.”

    RELATED STORIES
    No gas for 11 hours in Dhaka's Gulshan, Banani on Saturday
    11-hour gas outage to hit Dhaka's Gulshan, Banani
    Gas supply to Gulshan, Banani, Mohakhali, Tejgaon and other areas will be halted at 2 pm due to maintenance work
    How effective will rods and arresters be in preventing deaths by lightning strikes?
    Will lightning rods prevent fatalities?
    Bangladesh is focusing on 15 districts most prone to lightning strikes to find a method to stop such deaths
    Erosion of Padma forces shutdown of four Goalanda ferry piers in Rajbari
    Erosion forces 4 Goalanda ferry piers to shut
    After gobbling up the entire pier No. 1 in October 2021, the Padma has now swooped on three other piers
    Preparations in full swing for Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh
    Bangladesh gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
    The biggest annual festival for the Hindus will be underway with the Bodhan and Shashthi rituals on Saturday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher