RAB arrests 4 for links to murder in clash over slandering prophet in Thakurgaon

Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, has arrested four persons for their suspected link to the killing of a man during a clash over slander against Prophet Muhammad in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi.
RAB-10 nabbed Delowar Hossain, 45, Habib Hossain, 24, Shamim Hossain aka Samium Basir, 20, and Jasim Uddin, 34, from Bangshal, Mohammadpur and Savar areas on Saturday night.
The incident occurred on Sept 3 when Shakil Ahmed, 27, and two others were injured, according to a statement issued by RAB on Sunday.
Critically injured, Shakil died at the M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur the following day.
All those accused in the incident had gone into hiding after a case was lodged with Baliadangi police, the statement added.
Delowar was the first arrested in Armanitola and Habib was later detained from Hemayetpur based on information gleaned from Delowar. The whereabouts of Shamim and Jasim were then teased out from the two, RAB said.
The four admitted to being involved in the incident during initial questioning, according to the RAB.