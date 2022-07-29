Customs official ‘threatened’ over illegal liquor bust

A customs official has filed a complaint with police, alleging that he received threats over the seizure of more than 36,000 bottles of liquor that were en route to Munshiganj from Chattogram port.

Rashedur Rahman, an assistant revenue officer, filed the complaint with Chattogram EPZ Police Station on Jul 24, said Kabirul Islam, chief of the police station. Police are waiting for court permission to open an investigation.

The customs authorities seized the liquor in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon on Jul 22 with the help of the Rapid Action Battalion on Jul 22 after the haul left Chattogram port in two containers.