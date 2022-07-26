Azizul Islam: a mid-ranking AL leader in daytime, notorious moonshiner at night

Hardened politicians will say there is no such thing as embarrassing in high politics.

That may be true in most cases, but when it turns out a member of the religious affairs subcommittee of the ruling party was moonlighting as a moonshiner, red-faced colleagues may have very little to defend.

Top and mid-ranking leaders of the ruling Awami League are facing such a dilemma at the moment.

Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, confiscated a large consignment of foreign liquors disguised as threads and machinery in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon en route from the Chattogram Port.

The law-enforcing agency found as many as 36,816 bottles and said the primary buyers of these illegal liquors were some hotels, pubs and clubs in Dhaka.