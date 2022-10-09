Bangladesh marks Eid-e-Miladunnabi

The government, along with various political parties and organisations, arranged a slew of programmes centring the occasion. These include discussions on the life and teachings of the prophet and special prayer services.

The Islamic Foundation, too, has taken numerous initiatives to mark the day, including the recital of the Quran at Bangabandhu's mausoleum in Tungipara, prayer services, sermons and lectures, and a seminar jointly produced with Bangladesh Betar.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan inaugurated the 15-day-long commemorative programme organised by the Islamic Foundation at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Saturday.

A month-long Islamic book fair has also been launched at Baitul Mukarram.