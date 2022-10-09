Bangladesh marks Eid-e-Miladunnabi

Bangladesh is observing Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, with due solemnity.
The day holds special significance for Muslims and various events have been organised across the country to mark the occasion on Sunday.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages to commemorate the day.
The government, along with various political parties and organisations, arranged a slew of programmes centring the occasion. These include discussions on the life and teachings of the prophet and special prayer services.
The Islamic Foundation, too, has taken numerous initiatives to mark the day, including the recital of the Quran at Bangabandhu's mausoleum in Tungipara, prayer services, sermons and lectures, and a seminar jointly produced with Bangladesh Betar.
State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan inaugurated the 15-day-long commemorative programme organised by the Islamic Foundation at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Saturday.
A month-long Islamic book fair has also been launched at Baitul Mukarram.
Schools across Dhaka are also holding lectures and seminars on morality and character building.
Arrangements have been made to serve special meals in all hospitals, prisons, nursing homes and rehabilitation centres to mark the occasion.
On this day in 570 AD, Prophet Muhammad was born into the noble Quraysh tribe in the city of Makkah. He died on the same day at the age of 63.