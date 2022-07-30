Human traffickers equipped with technology can do greater harm, says Foreign Minister Momen

Human traffickers equipped with modern technology can cause more harm, but government bodies and other stakeholders can successfully combat them with the help of advanced technology, says Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

"We need to keep in mind that human trafficking is a transboundary crime, and the traffickers may possess better technology than it is available in a particular country,” he said at the National Consultation on ‘Combating Human Trafficking in the Context of Use of Technology and its Abuse’ on Saturday.

“We affirm our strong commitment to obligations under a series of other international and regional instruments linked to human trafficking.”