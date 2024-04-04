Talks with KNF not possible: peace committee

Following incidents of robbery at three banks in Bandarban over the past two days that are believed to involve the KNF aka the Bawm Party, continuing dialogue with the armed group is ‘no longer possible’, according to Kyaw Shwe Hla Marma, the convenor of the Peace Establishment Committee, formed by members of the hill tribes.

In a press conference held in the district council’s conference room on Thursday, he said, “The committee believes that through these incidents, the KNF has closed all paths for dialogue with the Peace Establishment Committee.”

The Peace Establishment Committee, which includes members from various ethnic groups, was formed on May 30, 2023 following the spread of panic in the hills due to clashes between the KNF and law-enforcing agencies.

The committee had two virtual discussions with the KNF in July and August of that year.