We need to take care of tea workers as well, says Hasina

Sheikh Hasina says it is important to think about the well-being of the tea estate workers alongside the industry’s development, reminding the owners of the hard work that the labours put in.

She made the remark in a meeting on Saturday with the owners at the Ganabhaban, where the daily wage of tea workers was increased by Tk 50 to Tk 170 amid a labour strike.

Leaders of the workers’ union said they would go back to work accepting what Hasina decided.

The hard work of these labourers is the source of their and the owners’ earnings, Hasina said. “There’s no doubt the pandemic caused losses, but we should take care of those who do physical labour for food.”