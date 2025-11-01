50 injured in clash between BNP and Jatiya Party activists in Bhola

A clash in Bhola between leaders and activists during programmes announced by the BNP and Bangladesh Jatiya Party (JaPa) has left at least 50 people injured, including policemen and journalists.

Bhola Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shariful Haque said the incident occurred on Saturday outside the district JaPa office in the city's Notun Bazar area.

Among the injured are Bhola Sadar Police Sub-Inspector Awal, News24 cameraperson Rana Islam, and Shahriar Milon, Banglabazar Patrika district correspondent.

The district Sadar Hospital authorities said that 45 people have received treatment, and eight have been transferred to Barishal.

Witnesses, leaders, and activists said counter-programmes were being held outside the Bhola district BNP and JaPa offices since morning.

Around noon, JaPa leaders and activists marched from their Notun Bazar office via Sadar Road and Chawkbazar before holding a rally outside the party office.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders and supporters took out a procession after a gathering outside the district BNP office in Mohajonpotti.

Tensions rose when the BNP march reached the Notun Bazar municipal building, leading to brick-throwing, followed by back and forth chases. The confrontation soon escalated into a full-fledges clash.

SP Shariful said, “Police brought the situation under control with caution. The law and order situation is now normal. Police are on alert to prevent any untoward incidents.”