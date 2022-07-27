July 27 2022

    বাংলা

    Voting underway in 4 municipalities, 15 unions

    Polling started at 8 am on Wednesday and will continue until 4 pm without a break, election officials said

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 July 2022, 5:6 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2022, 5:6 AM

    Voting has begun in four municipalities and 15 union councils using electronic voting machines for the election of new representatives.

    Simultaneously, by-elections in 3 municipalities, 2 upazilas, 33 union councils and re-elections in 13 union councils, which have been stalled due to various reasons, are also underway.

    Polling started at 8 am on Wednesday and will continue until 4 pm without a break, election officials said.

    SM Asaduzzaman, director (public relations) of the EC Secretariat, said that law enforcement officials, executive and judicial magistrates have been deployed in the electoral areas to ensure fair and peaceful polls.

    Polls are being held in Panchbibi and Khetlal of Joypurhat district, Dohar of Dhaka and Dewangonj of Jamalpur.

    Ballots are being cast in remote areas - Char Abdullah and Langadu of Rangamati. EVMs are being used in all the other areas.

    The Election Commission headed by Kazi Habibul Awal held its first polls on Jun 15. So far, Cumilla City Corporation and about 150 local government institutions have voted for various posts.

    RELATED STORIES
    Green Line river service on Dhaka-Barishal route suspended
    Green Line suspends river service on Dhaka-Barishal route
    A manager at a Green Line counter speculated that the suspension was due to a lack of passengers after the Padma Bridge opening
    Sacked Teknaf OC Pradip gets 20 years in prison, wife 21 years in graft case
    Sacked OC Pradip gets 20 years in prison, wife 21 for graft
    The two were convicted of amassing illegal wealth and will have their assets seized
    Foul smell ruins atmosphere of Hatirjheel, a top Dhaka hangout spot
    Foul smell ruins Hatirjheel atmosphere
    The stench from lake water laced with sewage and waste from the Karwan Bazar fish market is ruining visits to the Dhaka hangout spot
    A-Level student falls to his death from roof of Greenherald School in Dhaka
    Student falls to his death at Dhaka school
    Police say the family believe he died by suicide

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher