Driver dies from blow to head after row over fares turns violent in Cumilla

A microbus driver has died after a fellow driver allegedly struck him in the head with a brickbat during an altercation over fares in Cumilla.

The incident occurred at 7:30 pm on Thursday near the Press Club in Mogoltuli. The victim, Liton Mia, died in hospital care around 9 pm, said Inspector Hanif Sarkar of Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station.

The 45-year-old was a native of Chanpur Goyambagicha near Cumilla city. The attacker, Paulin Mia, went into hiding after the incident.

“Paulin and Liton, both microbus drivers, had an altercation over fares that led to a fight. At one point, Paulin picked up a brickbat from the street and hit the back of Liton’s head, causing him serious injury,” said Inspector Hanif.

Locals subsequently rushed Liton to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

His body was later sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital's morgue for an autopsy. Police are working to arrest Paulin, said Hanif.