Car hits scooter, killing Chattogram University teacher

A Chattogram University teacher has died in a road traffic accident while returning home on his scooter.
Citing locals, police said a car hit the scooter of Aftab Hossain, an assistant professor of zoology, near the No.1 gate of the university around 11:45pm on Friday.
The 41-year-old lived at the teachers’ dormitory on the campus, said Assistant Proctor Shahidul Islam.
Aftab’s brother Mahtab Hossain said locals rushed Aftab to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the duty doctor declared him dead.
Kamrul Azam, chief of Rauzan Highway Police Station, said locals caught the driver of the car, Masud Parvez, and handed him to police.