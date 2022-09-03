Car hits scooter, killing Chattogram University teacher

The 41-year-old lived at the teachers’ dormitory on the campus, said Assistant Proctor Shahidul Islam.

Aftab’s brother Mahtab Hossain said locals rushed Aftab to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the duty doctor declared him dead.

Kamrul Azam, chief of Rauzan Highway Police Station, said locals caught the driver of the car, Masud Parvez, and handed him to police.