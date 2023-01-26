Two women die from 'poisoning' in Barishal, another hospitalised

Police have recovered the bodies of an old woman and her granddaughter-in-law from a former union council member’s home in Barishal’s Babuganj.
Police suspect someone may have 'poisoned' their food.
Three unconscious women were recovered from the house of former UP member Delwar Hossain in South Bhuterdia village on Thursday, said Barishal Superintendent of Police Wahidul Islam.
Doctors declared two of them dead after they were taken to the hospital.
The dead were identified as Lalmunnesa, 100, Delwar's mother and Ripa Akter, 20, his daughter-in-law.
Delwar’s wife Minara Begum, 55, was admitted to the Babuganj Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.
“Some assailants dug into the house and looted gold jewellery that belonged to the women. We’ve confirmed that they died from poisoning, but can’t say if the poison was mixed in their food until a test is done,” the police superintendent said.
“The cupboard and wardrobe were untouched. So we’re not sure if the motive behind the crime was theft.”
Police will reveal details after an investigation, he said.
Only three of the four rooms in the house were occupied, while the fourth always remains locked, said Kedarpur UP member Md Ibrahim. No men stayed there, he said.
Mariam Begum, a neighbour heard a noise at around 12 am and saw a man wearing a white shirt outside Delwar’s house. When Mariam called to him, the man fled. She went to Delwar’s house and found the door open, but it was dark inside.
Entering the room, Mariam found the three women lying on the bed. She could not wake them up and called others to the house, said Ibrahim.
An autopsy report is needed to determine how the women were poisoned, said Md Mahbubur Rahman, chief of Babuganj Police Station.
Minara Begum, who is under hospital care, is doing well, he said.