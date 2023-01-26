Two women die from 'poisoning' in Barishal, another hospitalised

Police have recovered the bodies of an old woman and her granddaughter-in-law from a former union council member’s home in Barishal’s Babuganj.

Police suspect someone may have 'poisoned' their food.

Three unconscious women were recovered from the house of former UP member Delwar Hossain in South Bhuterdia village on Thursday, said Barishal Superintendent of Police Wahidul Islam.

Doctors declared two of them dead after they were taken to the hospital.

The dead were identified as Lalmunnesa, 100, Delwar's mother and Ripa Akter, 20, his daughter-in-law.

Delwar’s wife Minara Begum, 55, was admitted to the Babuganj Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.