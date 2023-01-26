    বাংলা

    Two women die from 'poisoning' in Barishal, another hospitalised

    Police brought three unconscious women to the hospital and the doctor declared two of them dead

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Jan 2023, 09:10 AM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2023, 09:10 AM

    Police have recovered the bodies of an old woman and her granddaughter-in-law from a former union council member’s home in Barishal’s Babuganj.

    Police suspect someone may have 'poisoned' their food.

    Three unconscious women were recovered from the house of former UP member Delwar Hossain in South Bhuterdia village on Thursday, said Barishal Superintendent of Police Wahidul Islam.

    Doctors declared two of them dead after they were taken to the hospital.

    The dead were identified as Lalmunnesa, 100, Delwar's mother and Ripa Akter, 20, his daughter-in-law.

    Delwar’s wife Minara Begum, 55, was admitted to the Babuganj Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.

    “Some assailants dug into the house and looted gold jewellery that belonged to the women. We’ve confirmed that they died from poisoning, but can’t say if the poison was mixed in their food until a test is done,” the police superintendent said.

    “The cupboard and wardrobe were untouched. So we’re not sure if the motive behind the crime was theft.”

    Police will reveal details after an investigation, he said.

    Only three of the four rooms in the house were occupied, while the fourth always remains locked, said Kedarpur UP member Md Ibrahim. No men stayed there, he said.

    Mariam Begum, a neighbour heard a noise at around 12 am and saw a man wearing a white shirt outside Delwar’s house. When Mariam called to him, the man fled. She went to Delwar’s house and found the door open, but it was dark inside.

    Entering the room, Mariam found the three women lying on the bed. She could not wake them up and called others to the house, said Ibrahim.

    An autopsy report is needed to determine how the women were poisoned, said Md Mahbubur Rahman, chief of Babuganj Police Station.

    Minara Begum, who is under hospital care, is doing well, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh civil administration is 'friendlier' now, says army chief
    Civil administration is 'friendlier' now: army chief
    Gen Shafiuddin says he attended the DC conference in person to emphasise the importance of fostering the army's relationship with the civil administration
    Man dies in gunfight between rival groups in Rangamati
    Man dies in Rangamati gunfight
    Samrat, 32, died in a gunfight between the JSS faction led by Shantu Larma and MNP, also known as the Mog Party, police said
    Local women, gathered for an evening chatter in their yard, say they used to pick water spinach and other sources of nutrition in the area that now falls under the zone, Narayanganj, Bangladesh, January 11, 2022,
    Bangladesh develops green economic zones, but will locals benefit?
    Government hopes the zones will boost jobs and green growth, but some local people fear losing their land and incomes
    Quader asks DCs not to take up new road construction projects before election
    No new roads before election: Quader
    He emphasises the repair and maintenance of existing roads

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher