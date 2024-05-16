Fire breaks out at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur

The fire started in a store room and spread quickly, but was soon brought under control

A fire has broken out at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.

It started in a store room in the hospital’s new building around 9am on Thursday, said Md Asaduzaman, assistant director of the Faridpur Fire Service.

“A fire suddenly sparked in the first floor storage room,” said Deepak Kumar, deputy director of the hospital. “It spread quickly and the air all around grew dark with smoke.”

Pharmaceuticals, machinery, refrigerators and other materials were stored in the room, the doctor said. He was unable to give an initial assessment of the damage.

Fire Service official Asaduzzaman said, “When we heard the news, we rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control in 15 minutes. However, we have not been able to give an initial assessment of the damage.”

The fire had to be put out quickly as the hospital's stairs are narrow, he said.

Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Md Kamrul Ahsan Talukdar and Superintendent of Police Md Morshed Alam went to inspect the scene once the incident was reported.

“There have been two fires at the institution in a short period of time,” the deputy commissioner said. “An investigation committee has been assembled to probe the incident.”