The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded 86 mm of rainfall in Chattogram in the 24 hours to 6 pm.

Ujjal Kanti Pal, an assistant meteorologist at BMD’s Patenga centre, fears that more rains will hit the city in the next 24 hours.

Starting at midnight, monsoon rains might continue even until Monday, he said.

After enduring prolonged heat, it began raining in the city on Thursday with some intervals that continued overnight.

The city was flooded on Friday morning. Around 7:30 am, parts of a hill collapsed on a microbus on the Lalkhan Bazar-Tiger Pass road.

Traffic resumed more than two hours after the authorities removed the debris of the landslide.