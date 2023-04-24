Bangladesh keeps its Sudan mission open as 1,500 citizens are stranded in fighting

Bangladesh has decided to keep its mission in Sudan open to help citizens amid fighting between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary force.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen faced questions from journalists at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday and foreign states rushed to evacuate their diplomats and citizens from Khartoum.
He said around 1,500 Bangladeshis were staying in the African country before the violence broke out.
Bangladesh has a small mission, a consulate general in Sudan, and the foreign ministry ordered the officials there to remain vigilant, according to him.
“They have been asked to advise all our citizens there to maintain precaution and keep enough provisions at home.”
The sudden eruption of violence between the military and the well-armed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group on April 15 has killed at least 427 people, knocked out hospitals and other services and turned residential areas into war zones.
Tens of thousands of people, including Sudanese and citizens from neighbouring countries, have fled in the past few days, including to Egypt, Chad and South Sudan, despite chronic instability there.
Several countries sent military planes from Djibouti to fly people out from the capital, while other operations took people by convoy to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, which is about 800 km (500 miles) by road from Khartoum. From there some have boarded ships to Saudi Arabia.
Momen said the foreign ministry was talking to other countries about the steps they are taking to ensure the safety of their citizens.
“Some offered help to evacuate our officials. We’ve said we should keep our office open as long as our citizens are there so that we can provide them help in case of emergency.”
The government on Saturday issued an alert advising Bangladeshis not to travel to Sudan now.