Bangladesh keeps its Sudan mission open as 1,500 citizens are stranded in fighting

Bangladesh has decided to keep its mission in Sudan open to help citizens amid fighting between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary force.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen faced questions from journalists at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday and foreign states rushed to evacuate their diplomats and citizens from Khartoum.

He said around 1,500 Bangladeshis were staying in the African country before the violence broke out.

Bangladesh has a small mission, a consulate general in Sudan, and the foreign ministry ordered the officials there to remain vigilant, according to him.

“They have been asked to advise all our citizens there to maintain precaution and keep enough provisions at home.”